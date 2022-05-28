Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Major fire sinks superyacht in British marina

05/28/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Thick black smoke rises from a fire on a yacht, at Torquay harbour

LONDON (Reuters) -Fire ripped through a superyacht in southwest England on Saturday, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky and eventually sinking the vessel after it briefly drifted across its marina.

The Environment Agency said the yacht contained about 9 tonnes of diesel, prompting concerns about pollution and forcing local areas and nearby beaches to briefly close.

Police and fire officials said the 85 foot (26 metre) yacht in Torquay, Devon, had been "well alight" by midday. The cause of the fire is being treated as unexplained.

The police said no one had been injured in the fire and officers did not disclose who owned the vessel.

"The boat is believed to have caught alight and broke away from the mooring but was later secured by the Fire Service near the pier," local police said. "There have been no reported injuries."

"Shortly before 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) the vessel became fully submerged underwater. The Harbourmaster supported by the Environmental Agency will look to safely recover the vessel in due course."

(Reporting by Kate HoltonEditing by Ros Russell and Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50pIranian police fire shots, teargas to disperse protests over building collapse
RE
01:38pIran says crew of two seized Greek tankers not detained and are on board
RE
01:22pMajor fire sinks superyacht in British marina
RE
01:22pMajor fire sinks superyacht in British marina
RE
01:05pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
01:05pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
12:56pInvestigators question delayed police response in Texas school shooting
RE
12:40p'WE HAVE THE POWER' : Poles march for LGBTQ+ rights in Gdansk
RE
12:39pSri Lanka to pay $72.6 mln for 90,000 T Russian oil, minister says
RE
12:36pPope's July visit to Africa to go ahead despite health issues
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Airline easyJet cancels more than 200 flights
2Stock rally fanned by hopes of Fed 'past peak hawkishness'
3Rivian executive in charge of manufacturing engineering quits in manage..
4Siemens Mobility wins $8.7 billion high-speed rail deal in Egypt
5War surges Norway's oil, gas profit. Now, it's urged to help

HOT NEWS