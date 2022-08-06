Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Major fire spreads at Cuban fuel storage facility hit by lightning

08/06/2022 | 07:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Major fire spreads at Cuban fuel storage facility hit by lightning

HAVANA (Reuters) -A second fuel storage tank near Cuba's supertanker port in Matanzas exploded on Saturday morning following a blaze which burned through the night after lightning hit another tank on Friday evening.

Cuban state-run television said at least 67 people were injured in the second blast and 17 firefighters were unaccounted for. Civilians had already been evacuated from the area.

Health minister José Angel Portal Miranda said in a Twitter post that of those injured, three were in critical condition, three very grave and another 12 were in a "grave" condition.

Seven patients were transferred to hospitals in the capital, Havana.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited the scene 80 miles east of Havana around midnight and returned during the morning as state-run television broadcast live coverage of the unfolding disaster.

Diaz-Canel posted on Twitter before the second blast that first responders were "trying to avert the spread of the flames and any spill of fuel" into the Matanzas bay.

A later tweet from his office said Cuba was asking friendly nations for advice to put the fire out.

By Saturday morning the fire appeared completely out of control, threatening other nearby fuel storage tanks as smoke reached Havana.

A paramedic at the scene, who asked not to be identified, said by telephone that cold water was being poured on nearby tanks.

Cuba is suffering from daily blackouts and fuel shortages and the loss of fuel and storage capacity is likely to aggravate the situation.

Jorge Pinon, director of the University of Texas at Austin's Latin America and Caribbean Energy and Environment Program, said the area had eight big tanks each with a capacity of 300,000 barrels.

"The area is a transshipment point for fuel to various thermo-electric plants, not just the one nearby, so this could be very bad news for the power grid," he said.

(Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Mike Harrison and Daniel Wallis)

By Marc Frank


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:07aChina crude imports near 4-year low as refiners draw on stocks amid thin margins
RE
12:07aChina's export growth gains steam despite weakening global demand
RE
12:03aChina July rare earth exports down 8% year on year-customs
RE
08/06China's July soybean imports slide amid poor crush margins, weaker demand
RE
08/06China's July trade surplus with U.S. widens slightly to $41.5 bln
RE
08/06China jan-july trade surplus with u.s. $ 242.67 bln, customs dat…
RE
08/06China july trade surplus with u.s. $41.5 bln vs $41.4 bln surplu…
RE
08/06Taiwan dispatches aircraft and ships in reaction to Chinese drills
RE
08/06TAIWAN DEFENCE MINISTRY : Taiwan dispatched aircraft and ships t…
RE
08/06TAIWAN DEFENCE MINISTRY : Multiple chinese military ships, aircr…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese and Taiwanese warships eye each other as drills due to end
2Analysis-U.S. Senate Democrats' bill will make mark on climate, healthc..
3China crude imports near 4-year low as refiners draw on stocks amid thi..
4China July rare earth exports down 8% year on year-customs
5Taiwan dispatches aircraft and ships in reaction to Chinese drills

HOT NEWS