Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Major improvements in external balance indicators of the Hungarian economy

01/06/2021 | 04:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Budapest, 6 January 2021 - In 2020 Q3, the current account balance showed the highest quarterly surplus of the past three years, resulting in a rise in net lending to 2.4 per cent of GDP - considerably exceeding the level observed in 2019. While net FDI inflows continued, Hungary's net external debt fell to 7.4 per cent of GDP. Foreign exchange reserves continued to significantly exceed short-term external debt, by more than EUR 10 billion.

The four-quarter current account deficit declined to 0.2 per cent of GDP in 2020 Q3, while net lending rose to 2.4 per cent of GDP. All three factors on the real economy side contributed to the improvement in the external balance indicators. The increase in the trade surplus was attributable to the growth in exports due to the upturn in external demand and industrial production as well as to the more subdued imports in view of the decline in domestic demand and a further improvement in the terms of trade. As a result of the lower profits of foreign-owned companies, the deficit of the income balance continued to decrease, while the rise in EU funding improved the external balance position of the economy through the transfer balance.

According to financing data, net FDI inflows continued in Q3 as well, while the net external debt indicator fell to 7.4 per cent of GDP. Foreign exchange reserves grew to a greater degree than short-term external debt, and thus FX reserves continue to significantly exceed the level expected and deemed safe by investors (by more than EUR 10 billion).

The increase in net lending is primarily attributable to the high net lending of the private sector, while the deficit of the general government rose further due to the containment and economy protection measures as well as to the decline in tax revenues. The decrease in consumption and the strengthening of precautionary motives continue to keep households' financial savings at a high level, and corporate net borrowing also fell considerably in Q3.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 09:13:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:26aSIGMA CAPITAL : Installs Additional Clothes Banks!
PU
04:25aFIRST COMMUNITY : Will Cheatham Strengthens First Community's Upstate Focus with Transition to Senior Market Executive
AQ
04:25aGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Targets 16% Sales Growth for 2021
DJ
04:25aDGAP-PVR : Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
04:24aIOC buys its first cargo of Iraqi Basra Medium oil - data, source
RE
04:24aEQUINIX REIT : How Europe and the Middle East Are Gearing Up to Lead in the “Digital Decade”
PU
04:24aGLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
04:21aNOW STREAMING : 'WHITE LIE' - A Gripping Cautionary Tale (VOD Release)
AQ
04:18aGM's 2020 China sales drop for third year as pandemic hits market
RE
04:18aPOSCO : Presents Appreciation Plaques for Korean War Veterans in 16 Countries
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy
2EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
3Nasdaq futures tumble as investors brace for possible Blue Wave
4Trump administration readies oil bidding in Alaska wildlife refuge
5NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ