Major section of methane pipeline wraps up construction

The major section of China's longest coal bed methane pipeline finished construction on Nov 29, one step closer to commencement of operations, its operator China United Coalbed Methane Corp said.

The Shanxi-Hebei section of the 623-kilometer Shenmu-Anping coal bed methane pipeline was put into operation on Nov 29. With a total length of 548.95 kilometers and a designed annual gas transmission capacity of 5 billion cubic meters, the pipeline will help ensure the country's gas supply during the upcoming heating season, said China United Coalbed Methane Corp, a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corp.

The cross-region pipeline aims to help boost the development of coal bed methane, a form of natural gas extracted from coal beds.

Pipeline transport has become a preferred means of fuel transport due to its low transmission cost, low accident risk and environmental friendliness.

Luo Yong, president of China United Coalbed Methane Corp, said the pipeline has transmitted around 100 million cubic meters of gas to Hebei so far.

When the Shanxi-Hebei sector is put into operation, around 200 million cubic meters of natural gas can be transmitted to the North China this heating season, he said.

Significant results have been seen in terms of global oil and gas exploration as well as in unconventional gas including shale gas and coal bed methane, according to the National Energy Administration.