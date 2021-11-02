Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Majority of BOK board sees necessity for another rate hike

11/02/2021 | 03:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL (Reuters) - A majority of the Bank of Korea's board members agreed that another interest rate hike is needed soon as price pressures grow amid a build-up of financial imbalances, minutes from the central bank's October meeting showed on Tuesday.

On Oct. 12, the BOK held the benchmark interest rate [KROCRT=ECI] steady at 0.75%, but flagged further tightening could come as soon as November.

On top of the two dissenters who voted to raise rates in October -- Suh Young-kyung and Lim Ji-won, -- at least three others said the bank will need to hike as soon as November to curb rising inflation and household debt.

South Korea's October inflation, the final price reading before the BOK's policy decision on Nov 25., showed consumer prices accelerated to a near 10-year peak.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52aBP raises share buybacks by $1.25 billion after gas prices, trading lift Q3 profit
RE
03:51aChina stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
RE
03:50aOil prices rise on slow OPEC output increase
RE
03:50aFlutter cuts guidance on unfavourable sports results, Dutch exit
RE
03:48aAustralia's central bank opens door to earlier rate rise, pledges patience
RE
03:48aBlackRock to nearly halve stake in under-pressure e-commerce firm THG
RE
03:46aEURO ZONE BANKS SEE A FURTHER DROP IN SOURED DEBT : Ecb
RE
03:44aFlutter cuts guidance on unfavourable sports results, Dutch exit
RE
03:42aChina shares fall as financials, real estate firms weigh
RE
03:41aMaersk triples quarterly profit despite lower container volumes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fresenius 3Q Net Profit Rose Despite Pandemic Drag on Medical Care Unit
2Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13 -Nikkei
3Maersk expands air freight with new Boeing planes, logistics firm acqui..
4SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: 9M Growth of 9.8% and Adjusted EBITDA Margin +0.6..
5California Judge Rules That Teva Did Not Cause a Public Nuisance or Mak..

HOT NEWS