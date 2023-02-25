Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Majority of global asset managers still not investing responsibly - ShareAction

02/25/2023 | 10:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Global asset managers controlling trillions of dollars are failing to invest in a way that will protect climate, biodiversity and people, despite efforts by the industry to promote its sustainable finance credentials, the corporate responsibility group ShareAction said on Sunday.

Investment strategies which consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, or invest in companies which look to have a positive impact on climate, people and the natural world, have raised trillions of dollars globally.

Yet, two-thirds of 77 asset managers surveyed, which control $60 trillion of assets, had "serious gaps in their responsible investment policies and practices," the group found based on an analysis of their policies.

These include a failure to assess and prevent negative impacts on nature or include Scope 3 emissions, those tied to a company's value chain, in climate targets.

"As managers of tens of trillions of dollars ... their decisions have a vast impact all over the world. ... (but) there remains a lack of ambition to drive real-world improvements," said Claudia Gray, head of financial sector research at ShareAction.

ShareAction assessed managers on several hundred indicators, including their holdings of fossil fuel investments; whether they have set shorter-term emissions reductions targets and how they integrate biodiversity policies into decision-making.

Among the biggest improvers was J.P. Morgan Asset Management, which rose almost 60 places to 13th after adopting social and biodiversity policies, as well as engaging on topics such as human capital management, the group said.

ShareAction also found the portion of managers performing significantly worse than their peers has fallen from 51% in 2020 to 35% in 2023.

(Reporting by Virginia Furness; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
03:15a27 dead in southern Italy after suspected migrant shipwreck - reports
RE
03:00aUK PM Sunak "giving everything" to seal EU deal for Northern Ireland
AN
02:35aPutin: Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability - state TV
RE
02:32aThousands without power amid California winter storms
RE
02:07aTwitter lays off at least 50 in relentless cost cuts- The Information
RE
01:55aUkraine military says Russian offensive near Yahidne unsuccessful
RE
01:46aTwitter lays off at least 50 in relentless cost cuts - the infor…
RE
01:22aGambling hub Macau drops COVID mask mandate for most locations
RE
01:20aAustralian professor among three hostages released in Papua New Guinea - report
RE
12:14aAustralia's treasurer says curbing inflation remains economic 'main game'
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin: Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability - state TV
2China's EU ambassador says EU leaders may visit China by mid-2023
3Russia says foreign ministers meeting with Turkey, Syria, Iran in works
4Ukraine military says Russian offensive near Yahidne unsuccessful
5Russia's UN diplomat accuses West of arm twisting in vote isolating Mos..

HOT NEWS