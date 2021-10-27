Log in
Makamer, Inc. Is Awarded Six-Figure Grant to Keep Thermoplastics Out of Landfills and the Environment

10/27/2021 | 05:10am EDT
Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2021) - Makamer, a leading bioplastic technologies company specializing in creating bioplastic polymers that reintegrate fully back into the earth leaving no trace of toxins or microplastics behind, announced today that the company received a six-figure grant from Mitacs through their sister company, Oligomaster.

This program will be administered and supervised by Dr. Roozbeh Mafi, Chief Scientist at Makamer and Professor Dr. Li Xi of McMaster University. The Mitacs grant will fund the R&D and bring additional research through postdoctoral internships at McMasters University in the Chemical Engineering Department.

"This grant will help Makamer expand research and development of bio-optimized technologies and provide learning platforms for post-doc interns to advance their skills and career," said Alex Mond, President of Makamer. "I would like to thank Mitacs, McMaster University and Oligomaster for validating and approving the work of Makamer in Bioplastic technologies."

Makamer has developed a proprietary modification of hemp that enables the fibers to be more resistant to heat and humidity while increasing its compatibility with a variety of different starches. The plastics and resin manufacturing market size is over $700 Billion and growing annually.

About Makamer:
Makamer, Inc. is a leading bioplastics technologies company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA specializing in creating 100-percent biodegradable plastics using hemp-polymers that are fully composable within days to months leaving no trace toxins or microplastics behind.

Investor Relations:
Alex Mond, President
Alex.Mond@Makamer.com
www.Makamer.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100974


© Newsfilecorp 2021
