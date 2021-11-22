Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles, Orange County and Inland Empire Host Galaxy of Wishes Presented by Disneyland Resort on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

ABC’s “Black-ish” Actor Anthony Anderson to Host & “Star Wars” Actor Mark Hamill to Present Award

Richard & Demi Weitz - Co-Creators, RWQuarantunes, as Well as Dean & Susie Spanos & the Los Angeles Chargers to Be Honored by Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles, Orange County & the Inland Empire at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Disneyland Resort will serve as presenting sponsor of Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles, Orange County and Inland Empire’s Galaxy of Wishes event. The December 7th fundraiser will bring together Southern California area supporters, wish families, corporations, and celebrities to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Held at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park, the private event will be hosted by ABC’s “Black-ish” actor and wish grantor Anthony Anderson. Honorees include Richard & Demi Weitz, co-creators of RWQuarantunes/William Morris Endeavor – who will be presented their award by “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill – and Dean & Susie Spanos and the Los Angeles Chargers. The sponsored event at Disneyland Park on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 will take place from 8:00 p.m. to midnight and will feature an out-of-this-world musical performance as well as a specially curated menu sourced from items around the galaxy. Guests will enjoy a magical day with access to both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park prior to the exclusive nighttime event. Tickets and sponsorship packages are available.

“We are so grateful and excited to join forces with our long-time partner Disney on this unprecedented event,” said Mike Kallhoff, President & CEO, Make-A-Wish Greater LA. “As we come together to raise vital funds at Galaxy of Wishes, we are incredibly thankful to our community of donors and supporters for helping us reach the more than 1,500 local children waiting for their wishes.”

“When we started discussing the opportunity of joining with our neighboring chapter Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles for the Galaxy of Wishes event to be held at the happiest place on Earth – Disneyland, it almost seemed like our two chapters were being granted our own wish,’’ said Gloria Jetter Crockett, President & CEO, Make-A-Wish Orange County & The Inland Empire. “Our sole purpose is to create and grant life-changing wishes for children and we couldn’t find a better partner than Disneyland. We are so thankful for their generosity.”

There are currently more than 1,500 local children waiting for their wishes, which have been proven to fuel recovery from critical illness. Funds raised at Galaxy of Wishes will help Make-A-Wish provide life-changing wishes to these children.

For tickets or sponsorship information, visit www.wish.org/galaxyofwishes.

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH GREATER LOS ANGELES

Founded in 1983, Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles has granted more than 10,000 wishes to children in Los Angeles County. Annually in Los Angeles, the chapter grants over 250 wishes locally, and facilitates hundreds more for children from all over the world whose wish is to come to Los Angeles. Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles is part of Make-A-Wish America, a national organization that grants the wishes of children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish America is one of the world's leading children's charities, serving children in every community in the United States and its territories. For more information visit wish.org/la or see us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH ORANGE COUNTY & THE INLAND EMPIRE

Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because every child deserves a childhood. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. This year marks the 41st anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of the organization in 1980, paving the way for the creation of the Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire chapter in 1983. Since our chapter’s founding, more than 7,400 wishes have been granted for children in the local community. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 34,000 volunteers, Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire and 59 other chapters throughout the U.S. have granted more than 500,000 wishes nationwide. For more information about Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire and the 41st anniversary, visit ocie.wish.org.

