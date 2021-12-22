Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Make In India

12/22/2021 | 04:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Commerce & Industry
Make In India
Posted On: 22 DEC 2021 3:02PM by PIB Delhi

'Make in India' is an initiative which was launched on 25th September, 2014 to facilitate investment, foster innovation, build best in class infrastructure, and make India a hub for manufacturing, design, and innovation. It is one of the unique 'Vocal for Local' initiatives that promoted India's manufacturing domain to the world. The 'Make in India' initiative is being implemented all over the country through various measures, the details of which are not centrally maintained.

'Make in India' initiative has significant achievements and presently focuses on 27 sectors under Make in India 2.0. Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) coordinates action plans for 15 manufacturing sectors, while Department of Commerce coordinates 12 service sector plans.

Investment Outreach activities are done through Ministries, State Governments and Indian Missions abroad for enhancing International co-operation for promoting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country.

In addition to ongoing schemes of various Departments and Ministries, Government has taken various other steps to boost domestic and foreign investments in India. These include reduction in Corporate Tax Rates, easing liquidity problems of NBFCs and Banks, improving the Ease of Doing Business, FDI Policy reforms, Reduction in Compliance Burden, policy measures to boost domestic manufacturing through Public Procurement Orders, Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP), Schemes for Production Linked Incentives (PLI) of various Ministries. To facilitate investments, measures such as India Industrial Land Bank (IILB), Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS), soft launch of the National Single Window System (NSWS), National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), etc, have also been put in place.

Besides the above, activities under the initiative are also undertaken through schemes/ programmes, by several Central Government Ministries/ Departments and various State Governments from time to time.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Shri SomParkash, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

***

DJN/MS/PK



(Release ID: 1784179)Visitor Counter : 24


Disclaimer

Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of India published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 09:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:08aFoxconn's India unit Bharat FIH files for $663 million domestic IPO
RE
05:07aOmicron dashes expat Zimbabweans' hopes of Christmas homecoming
RE
05:07aDelivery Hero Shares Climb After Exiting Crowded Germany Market
DJ
05:05aAtlas DEX Raises $6M From Jump Capital, Huobi Ventures and Other Leading Investors
NE
05:04aFoxconn's India unit Bharat FIH files for $663 mln domestic IPO
RE
05:04aAllot NetworkSecure Automatically Detects and Blocks Amazon Black Friday Phishing Attack
GL
05:04aBiden holding meeting on supply chain issues
RE
05:03aIvory Coast 2021/22 cocoa port arrivals down 12-13%, CCC director says
RE
05:03aYANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT : Announcement for leasing Hong Kong office on behalf of subsidiary YES LOGISTICS COMPANY LIMITED
PU
05:03aFIRST FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FSI the reassignment of Chief internal auditor.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KNM Berhad : OTHERS Default in Payment by KNM Group Berhad pursuant to ..
2Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on COVID-19 concern
3China regulator suspends cyber security deal with Alibaba Cloud
4Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Receives FDA Fast Tra..
5Dye & Durham Announces Agreement to Acquire Link Group in Transformativ..

HOT NEWS