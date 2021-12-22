Ministry of Commerce & Industry

22 DEC 2021

'Make in India' is an initiative which was launched on 25th September, 2014 to facilitate investment, foster innovation, build best in class infrastructure, and make India a hub for manufacturing, design, and innovation. It is one of the unique 'Vocal for Local' initiatives that promoted India's manufacturing domain to the world. The 'Make in India' initiative is being implemented all over the country through various measures, the details of which are not centrally maintained.

'Make in India' initiative has significant achievements and presently focuses on 27 sectors under Make in India 2.0. Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) coordinates action plans for 15 manufacturing sectors, while Department of Commerce coordinates 12 service sector plans.

Investment Outreach activities are done through Ministries, State Governments and Indian Missions abroad for enhancing International co-operation for promoting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country.

In addition to ongoing schemes of various Departments and Ministries, Government has taken various other steps to boost domestic and foreign investments in India. These include reduction in Corporate Tax Rates, easing liquidity problems of NBFCs and Banks, improving the Ease of Doing Business, FDI Policy reforms, Reduction in Compliance Burden, policy measures to boost domestic manufacturing through Public Procurement Orders, Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP), Schemes for Production Linked Incentives (PLI) of various Ministries. To facilitate investments, measures such as India Industrial Land Bank (IILB), Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS), soft launch of the National Single Window System (NSWS), National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), etc, have also been put in place.

Besides the above, activities under the initiative are also undertaken through schemes/ programmes, by several Central Government Ministries/ Departments and various State Governments from time to time.

