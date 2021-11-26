Makedonski Telekom : Telekom continues building the 5G network throughout Macedonia

Makedonski Telekom continues building the 5G network throughout the entire territory of Macedonia. Intensive field work is underway with the partner Erickson, to replace the existing technology with the latest generation equipment, which will provide 5G services, greater capacity and better user experience.

Since August, 11 cities in the central and western part of the country have been covered, and by the end of the year, 2 more will be covered in the southern part: Gevgelija and Dojran. With the planned activities by the end of the year, 20% of the population will be covered with the latest generation equipment, and by the middle of next year the majority of the population in the urban areas will be able to use 5G services. To modernize the network and provide 5G services, Telekom has invested over EUR 45 million for the next four years.

The role of 5G in all spheres of society

The high speeds and great capacities of the new 5G network will revolutionize the user experience and create unprecedented services and products, which will simplify and make our lives easier.

The fifth-generation technology will affect all spheres of the society and will be crucial in the fight against climate changes. It will reduce the emission of harmful gases in many industries, help the food production, the economical use of natural resources, the restoration of the biodiversity.

After obtaining the frequencies from the AEC, Telekom will be able to offer 5G services with gigabit speeds already in 2022, while the use of other advanced functionalities of this technology is expected in the next few years.