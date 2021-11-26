Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Makedonski Telekom : Telekom continues building the 5G network throughout Macedonia

11/26/2021 | 08:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Makedonski Telekom continues building the 5G network throughout the entire territory of Macedonia. Intensive field work is underway with the partner Erickson, to replace the existing technology with the latest generation equipment, which will provide 5G services, greater capacity and better user experience.

Since August, 11 cities in the central and western part of the country have been covered, and by the end of the year, 2 more will be covered in the southern part: Gevgelija and Dojran. With the planned activities by the end of the year, 20% of the population will be covered with the latest generation equipment, and by the middle of next year the majority of the population in the urban areas will be able to use 5G services. To modernize the network and provide 5G services, Telekom has invested over EUR 45 million for the next four years.

The role of 5G in all spheres of society

The high speeds and great capacities of the new 5G network will revolutionize the user experience and create unprecedented services and products, which will simplify and make our lives easier.

The fifth-generation technology will affect all spheres of the society and will be crucial in the fight against climate changes. It will reduce the emission of harmful gases in many industries, help the food production, the economical use of natural resources, the restoration of the biodiversity.

After obtaining the frequencies from the AEC, Telekom will be able to offer 5G services with gigabit speeds already in 2022, while the use of other advanced functionalities of this technology is expected in the next few years.

Disclaimer

Makedonski Telekom AD published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 13:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:23aAscension Capital Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
09:13aBurger Fuel Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
08:26aBEST BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY HOVERBOARD DEALS 2021 : Top Swagtron, Segway, Razor & Gotrax Sales Compared by Consumer Walk
BU
08:25aTop-up Offer for Subscription
AQ
08:25aPRUDENTIAL : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
08:22aAmazon's Black Friday greeted by climate activists, strikes in Europe
RE
08:22aSoftBank in investment talks with Chinese mRNA vaccine firm Abogen - sources
RE
08:22aYen, franc surge as new virus variant rattles markets
RE
08:22aTurks scramble to find medications after lira plunge hits supply
RE
08:21aYen, franc surge as new virus variant rattles markets
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Virus fears lead to post-Thanksgiving blues for stocks, oil
2FTSE 100 on course for year's worst session on virus scare
3Beijing presses Didi to delist from U.S. over data security fears - sou..
4Cryptocurrencies tumble as coronavirus variant shakes markets
5Money markets scale back ECB rate hike bets on coronavirus variant worr..

HOT NEWS