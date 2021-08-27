Log in
Makedonski Telekom : will pay dividend for 2020

08/27/2021 | 06:02am EDT
  • Positive results for 2020 also bring benefits for the shareholders
  • Increased dividend and dividend yield per share

Successful operation and positive results that Makedonski Telekom achieved in 2020, also contributed to the increase of the dividend and the dividend yield per share. In accordance with the Resolution of the Shareholders' Assembly, a dividend in the gross amount of MKD 16.02 per share will be paid, which is an increase compared to 2019, when MKD 15.4 per share were paid. Also, the dividend yield per share has increased by 6%, from 4.8% for 2019 to 5.1% for 2020.

Increase in the revenues in 2020 will also bring benefits to the shareholders. The payment of dividend for 2020 will be made on 22.09.2021, and all shareholders registered in the Shareholders' Book of Makedonski Telekom on 15.07.2021 are entitled to dividend.

You can find more details about the amount and method of dividend payment and delivery of data at the following link

Makedonski Telekom

press@telekom.mk

Disclaimer

Makedonski Telekom AD published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 10:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
