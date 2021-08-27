Makedonski Telekom : will pay dividend for 2020

Positive results for 2020 also bring benefits for the shareholders

Increased dividend and dividend yield per share

Successful operation and positive results that Makedonski Telekom achieved in 2020, also contributed to the increase of the dividend and the dividend yield per share. In accordance with the Resolution of the Shareholders' Assembly, a dividend in the gross amount of MKD 16.02 per share will be paid, which is an increase compared to 2019, when MKD 15.4 per share were paid. Also, the dividend yield per share has increased by 6%, from 4.8% for 2019 to 5.1% for 2020.

Increase in the revenues in 2020 will also bring benefits to the shareholders. The payment of dividend for 2020 will be made on 22.09.2021, and all shareholders registered in the Shareholders' Book of Makedonski Telekom on 15.07.2021 are entitled to dividend.

