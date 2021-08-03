Log in
Makedonski Telekom : with growth in the first half of the year and continuous modernization of the network

08/03/2021
Makedonski Telekom continued with its successful operation in all segments in the first half of 2021. The sales revenues increased by 4.1% compared to the same period of the last year and amounted to MKD 5,391 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 5.3% compared to the same period last year.

Telekom is a leader in the TV segment

Makedonski Telekom is firmly positioned as the leader in the TV services market with more than 34% share in the total TV market. At the end of the first half of the year, the customer base increased by 4.7 percent compared to the same period of the previous year and now stands at 144.5 thousand customers. In line with such trends, the revenues from this segment also increased by 3.6% compared to the same period of the previous year.
At the end of the first six months of 2021, Makedonski Telekom recorded growth in the internet segment with an increased number of customers by 6% and increased access to broadband internet by 5% compared to the same period in 2020. The number of internet customers is now 194.1 thousand, and the market share is 49.5%.
The revenues from mobile services in the first half of 2021 also increased by 3.3% compared to the same period of the last year, due to the increased number of postpaid customers.

Modernization of the network infrastructure

The company's commitment and the investments in the optical network result in a continuous growth of the number of optical accesses in the country. At the end of the first six months of this year, more than 233 thousand customers had access to optics, which is 12% more compared to the same period of last year.
With the continuous positive operation, the company provides the necessary prerequisites for further development of the network and introduction of new technologies and innovative services. All this will enable the customers to have superior customer experiences and provide the society with a basis for continuous digitalization in every segment.

Disclaimer

Makedonski Telekom AD published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 12:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS