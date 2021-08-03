Makers of the DivaCup donate over $700,000 in product and financial support including front-line COVID-19 relief

Toronto, Ontario, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certified B Corp Diva International, makers of the DivaCup (Diva), release their highly anticipated, second annual Impact Report. The report covers the first full year of donations, education, and advocacy work the company committed to during the COVID-19 pandemic as the call for aid due to period poverty reached an all-time high. Diva solidified its position as a Canadian company committed to eradicating the effects of systemic racism with donations tallying over $200,000 USD to Black-led and BIPOC as well as AAPI-focused organizations. Additionally, Diva’s donated over 15,600 DivaCups, serving over 188,000 worldwide - a new company record. Through Diva’s impact program, over 3.7 million single use period-products have been diverted from landfills. Diva’s financial and product donation culminates to approximately $710,000 USD for their 2020/2021 fiscal year.



“I’m proud to be publishing our 2020 Impact Report,” said Diva’s CEO and Founder, Carinne Chambers-Saini. “2020 offered many unique challenges, especially when it came to our impact work. Diva rose to the occasion and reached more people than we ever have before. While there is still so much work to be done, I’m excited for everyone to get an in-depth look at all the important work we do and hope they feel inspired to act.”

Following a year of the devastating impacts of climate change, political unrest, and a global health crisis, Diva’s impact work has become even more crucial. Partnering with both national and international organizations, Diva’s impact stretches across education, advocacy, and access. According to a research study done by Plan International, “73% of health professionals [surveyed across 30 countries] said restricted access to [period] products through disrupted supply chains [was] a major issue” in 2020 (Forbes, 2020). This past year, Diva opened new distribution channels in countries across Europe and East Asia, which has allowed the company to spread their impact work to local organizations there as well.



“Expanding the regions we sell in has always been important but even more so this past year” said Don Gonder, Vice President of Sales at Diva. “In many of the regions we’ve expanded to, we’re seeing limited options for period care alternatives. By making our products more readily accessible and visible to new consumers, my hope is that more people worldwide understand the different options available to them and make the switch.”



Diva’s sustainability practices also reached new heights this past year. In April of 2021, Diva launched DivaRecycles, North America’s first ever menstrual cup recycling program in partnership with global recycling leader, TerraCycle. In an article from Fast Company, an “estimated 12 billion menstrual pads and tampons” are used each year in the United States alone (Fast Company, 2019), making the need for sustainable products even more dire. With the new DivaRecycles program, the number one menstrual cup brand has committed to a sustainable end-of-life practice for their hero product, the DivaCup and its peripheral product the DivaWipes’ packaging.



The full report can be found on Diva’s website in both desktop and mobile versions.



About Diva International

Established in 2002, Diva’s founders, Francine Chambers and her daughter, Carinne Chambers-Saini, have become disruptors in the menstrual care industry, passionately following their dream to create the modern menstrual cup, a healthy and effective alternative to disposables. Their hero product, the DivaCup, is an easy-to-use, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative to disposable tampons and pads, offering up to 12 hours of leak-free protection. To learn more about the products offered by Diva, please visit www.divacup.com.

Diva is also passionately committed to social change through ongoing social impact work around the world. Diva’s mission is to establish meaningful partnerships to address issues of accessibility, menstrual equity, and education, globally. As Diva believes that menstruation should be a fact of life, not life-limiting, the company is passionately committed to breaking taboos surrounding menstruation worldwide. For more information, please visit www.divacares.com





