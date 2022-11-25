Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Malawi vice president arrested over corruption, says graft watchdog

11/25/2022 | 09:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BLANTYRE (Reuters) -Malawi's Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested the country's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima over graft allegations, it said on Friday.

Chilima would be taken to court where he was expected to be charged with three counts of corrupt practices by a public officer, among other charges, the corruption watchdog said in a statement.

Chilima's lawyers could not be reached by Reuters for comment.

Footage from local media showed supporters of Chilima and the police seemingly in a scuffle as he was being taken into court for the formal reading of charges.

The statement alleged Chilima was rewarded for assisting Xaviar Limited and Malachitte FZE, two companies connected to British businessman Zuneth Sattar to be awarded contracts by the Malawi Government.

The watchdog has been investigating Sattar and other public officers in Malawi over alleged plundering of state resources by influencing awarding of contracts through the country's public procurement system, it said.

"On 25th November, 2022, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima... on allegation that between March 2021 and October 2021, he received advantage in form of money amounting to USD 280,000 and other items from Zuneth Sattar as a reward..." the bureau said.

In August, the Financial Times reported that Sattar was under investigation by Britain's National Crime Agency over alleged abuse of Malawi's public procurement system. He had not been charged with any offence and denied wrongdoing, the FT said.

Reuters could not immediately reach Sattar for comment.

Earlier this year, Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera dissolved his entire cabinet on charges of corruption against three serving ministers. Chakwera pledged to clamp down on corruption during his inauguration in July 2020.

(Reporting by Frank Phiri; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by James Macharia Chege and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
09:37aMali PM meets president after medical retreat
RE
09:35aIndia's Hero MotoCorp to raise two-wheeler prices from next month
RE
09:34aWall Street mixed at open with Black Friday sales in focus
RE
09:30aSpain, EU propose to keep Gibraltar land border open, Spain says
RE
09:30aBP wins contract to market Guyana's share of oil production
RE
09:28aRomania's Jan-Oct consolidated budget deficit at 3.37%/GDP-Finance Minister data
RE
09:26aBrent crude oil futures erase earlier gains, turn negative…
RE
09:25aCanadian dollar gives back weekly gain as bond yields rebound
RE
09:24aBaltic index sees best week since early October on capesize strength
RE
09:22aAnalysis-Egypt not out of the woods after IMF rescue deal
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trending: WeMade Gaming Tokens to Be Delisted by Crypto Exchanges
2More than 20,000 new hires have left Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou..
3Sterling set for third straight weekly gain, but vulnerable
4Enagas says LNG overcapacity situation in Spain has ended
5Amazon workers called to strike across globe on Black Friday

HOT NEWS