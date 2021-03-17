Malaysia: 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Malaysia; IMF Country Report No. 21/53; February 3, 2021PDF File

IMF Country Report No. 21/53

MALAYSIA

2021 ARTICLE IV CONSULTATION-PRESS RELEASE;

March 2021

STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR MALAYSIA

Under Article IV of the IMF's Articles of Agreement, the IMF holds bilateral discussions with members, usually every year. In the context of the 2021 Article IV consultation with Malaysia, the following documents have been released and are included in this package:

• A Press Release summarizing the views of the Executive Board as expressed during its February 22, 2021 consideration of the staff report that concluded the Article IV consultation with Malaysia.

• The Staff Report prepared by a staff team of the IMF for the Executive Board's consideration on February 22, 2021, following discussions that ended on December 15, 2020, with the officials of Malaysia on economic developments and policies. Based on information available at the time of these discussions, the staff report was completed on February 3, 2021.

• An Informational Annex prepared by the IMF staff.

• A Statement by the Executive Director for Malaysia.



IMF Executive Board Concludes 2021 Article IV Consultation with Malaysia

Washington, DC - March 17, 2021: The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Article IV consultation1 with Malaysia.

Malaysia's economy entered the pandemic from a strong position but has nevertheless been hit very hard. GDP declined by an estimated 6 percent in 2020 as private investment and consumption, which had been the main drivers of growth in recent years, decelerated sharply.

Unemployment reached a historic high in May 2020, and inflation has been subdued. The global risk-off episode in March 2020 triggered capital outflows from EMs such as Malaysia, but a swif t and large global policy response helped stabilize markets, and inflows resumed starting late April. In Malaysia, a strong fiscal, monetary and financial policy response has helped cushion the economic shock from the pandemic and ensure financial stability. The current account registered a surplus due to both increased pandemic-related external demand f or health-related and electronic equipment and weak imports.

The Malaysian economy is set to recover in 2021, with growth projected at 6.5 percent, driven by a strong recovery in manufacturing and construction. The recovery is expected to be uneven across sectors, resting on an improvement in both domestic and external demand.

Inf lation would recover to 2 percent and the current account surplus is on course to decline as demand for pandemic-related products starts receding and the rebound in domestic demand raises imports.

An intensification of the pandemic and materialization of other risks could derail the recovery.

A protracted spread of the virus could prompt the authorities to tighten health and physical distancing measures, with negative impact on growth. Also on the downside, Malaysia's open economy is vulnerable to escalating trade tensions and weaker-than-expected growth in trading partners. Domestic policy uncertainty could also dampen business confidence and investment, with negative impact on economy activity. On the upside, faster-than expected deployment of COVID-19 vaccines could raise growth.

Executive Board Assessment2

Executive Directors welcomed the Malaysian authorities' well-coordinated policy response to the pandemic which, together with sizable buffers, has helped mitigate the macro-financial impact of the crisis. Directors observed that a strong recovery in 2021 remains subject to

considerable downside risks and noted that macroeconomic policies should remain supportive until the recovery is fully entrenched.

Directors welcomed the authorities' commitment to fiscal reform and medium-term consolidation. They noted that spending rationalization and revenue-increasing measures will be necessary to help rebuild fiscal buffers once the recovery is fully cemented. Directors urged the authorities to initiate preparations for such measures and noted that adoption of the Fiscal Responsibility Act would help better anchor public finances. They also encouraged the authorities to improve efficiency and coverage of the social protection system.

Directors supported the accommodative monetary policy stance and welcomed Malaysia's continued efforts to deepen domestic FX markets through expanded availability of hedging instruments and other initiatives. They encouraged the authorities to continue allowing the exchange rate to cushion shocks to the economy. Some Directors emphasized that existing capital flow measures should be phased out over time with due regard to market conditions.

Directors agreed that the banking system remains sound. Nevertheless, they encouraged the supervisory authorities to remain alert to deterioration in banks' asset quality in the near term and called for close monitoring of the high level of household debt as loan moratoria are phased out. Directors welcomed the authorities' enhancements to the debt resolution f ramework and their focus on inclusion and climate change in the context of financial-structural reforms.

Directors welcomed the authorities' commitment to the structural reform agenda and its focus on the gaps highlighted by the COVID-19 crisis, including upgrading the digital infrastructure and greening the economy. They took note of the staff's assessment that Malaysia's external position is stronger than warranted by economic fundamentals and desirable policies. Directors called for policies to strengthen social safety nets and encourage private investment and productivity growth, which would also help with external rebalancing. Directors emphasized the need for f urther progress on governance reforms. They welcomed the authorities' commitment to transparency, including regarding the COVID-19 related spending, and encouraged them to follow through on the initiatives outlined in the National Anti-Corruption Plan. Directors cautioned that reforms delayed by the pandemic and the change in government should resume, including inter alia legislative initiatives underpinning governance reforms.

Malaysia: Selected Economic and Financial Indicators, 2016-25

Nominal GDP (2019): US$364.7 billion

Population (2019): 32.5 million

GDP per capita (2019, current prices): US$11,213 Unemployment rate (2019): 3.3 percent

Poverty rate (2019, national poverty line): 5.6 percent Adult literacy rate (2018): 95.9 percent

Main goods exports (share in total, 2019, preliminary): electrical & electronics (37.8 percent), commodities (14.7 percent), and petroleum products (7.2 percent).

Est. Proj. 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 4.4 5.8 4.8 4.3 -6.0 6.5 6.0 5.7 5.3 5.0 4.8 6.6 4.7 3.9 -4.7 5.3 5.3 6.2 5.7 5.6 5.9 6.9 8.0 7.6 -5.1 4.8 6.5 7.9 6.9 7.0 1.1 5.7 3.2 2.0 11.6 -2.3 1.3 1.6 1.9 1.7 4.5 9.0 4.3 1.6 -7.3 7.0 6.0 6.0 5.0 4.0 -1.0 0.3 -5.0 -10.9 -29.9 9.2 1.6 -1.6 2.3 2.3 0.0 -0.3 0.4 0.6 -1.6 1.5 1.1 -0.1 0.0 -0.2 26.0 25.5 23.9 21.0 21.5 23.8 22.6 22.4 22.3 22.2 28.4 28.3 26.1 24.4 25.1 26.8 25.6 25.2 25.1 24.9 -3.1 -2.9 -3.7 -3.4 -6.0 -5.4 -4.6 -4.3 -4.2 -4.2 17.0 16.1 16.1 17.5 15.8 15.2 15.5 15.5 15.5 15.5 20.1 19.0 19.8 18.5 21.8 20.6 20.1 19.9 19.8 19.7 2.4 -3.4 -3.4 -5.3 -6.7 -7.0 -5.4 -4.9 -4.6 -4.4 -4.2 -5.0 -3.6 -2.9 -3.6 -7.3 -8.0 -6.5 -5.8 -5.6 -5.5 55.8 54.4 55.7 57.2 65.8 66.4 66.9 66.7 66.6 66.5 51.9 50.0 51.2 52.5 61.1 61.8 62.2 62.0 61.9 61.8 2.1 3.7 1.0 0.7 -1.1 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.6 1.6 0.4 1.1 1.0 1.5 1.7 1.9 2.0 2.0 3.5 3.4 3.3 3.3 4.5 3.8 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.5 2.7 4.8 7.7 2.7 5.0 5.0 8.0 7.8 7.6 7.5 5.3 5.4 8.3 5.0 4.0 8.3 7.3 7.8 7.6 8.3 131.9 126.6 130.1 130.8 142.8 142.7 142.7 142.7 142.7 143.9 3.00 3.00 3.25 3.00 1.75 … … … … … 3.4 3.5 3.6 3.3 2.0 … … … … … 108.0 101.5 102.7 99.4 109.0 … … … … … 3.1 3.3 2.0 1.8 1.5 … … … … … 86.5 82.6 82.0 82.9 87.5 … … … … … 178.6 176.4 175.7 179.2 190.0 … … … … … 7.1 6.5 3.3 1.5 2.2 … … … … … 4.15 4.30 4.04 4.14 4.18 … … … … … -3.4 -1.6 4.1 -1.4 -2.0 … … … … … 7.2 8.9 8.0 12.3 12.6 11.5 12.2 12.8 13.5 14.0 2.4 2.8 2.2 3.4 3.7 3.0 3.0 2.9 2.8 2.7 24.6 27.2 28.4 29.8 32.4 37.0 34.0 32.5 32.5 32.8 -4.6 -5.3 -4.3 -2.6 -11.5 -15.2 -6.9 -5.5 -5.0 -5.9 -12.8 -13.0 -16.1 -14.9 -8.4 -10.3 -14.9 -14.3 -14.0 -12.9 0.0 -1.1 2.8 -8.1 -11.9 -9.8 -10.1 -14.0 -9.9 -12.1 3.3 3.8 2.5 1.3 -0.5 4.9 4.2 4.4 4.7 4.9 -5.8 -4.0 -8.9 -2.2 2.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.4 3.8 1.9 2.0 2.8 1.7 2.1 -1.2 3.7 1.9 94.5 102.4 101.4 103.6 107.6 108.1 110.2 108.9 112.6 114.5 5.6 5.5 5.8 6.7 6.5 5.9 5.7 5.3 5.0 4.6 112.2 117.8 103.5 108.3 109.5 111.0 118.4 131.4 145.8 156.5 83.2 93.7 84.7 86.9 87.5 88.0 92.7 98.7 105.0 111.0 203.8 218.8 223.3 231.1 237.9 243.4 241.6 241.2 238.4 245.8 67.7 68.6 62.3 63.4 69.3 63.8 58.7 54.0 49.6 47.6 41.3 39.7 43.9 41.4 40.8 40.0 38.5 34.4 32.4 29.8 55.7 50.0 53.6 51.6 51.1 50.4 49.2 45.8 45.0 42.0 Debt service ratio 6/ (In percent of exports of goods and services) 10/ 23.4 14.0 10.6 11.0 13.7 12.5 11.2 10.8 11.0 10.8 (In percent of exports of goods and nonfactor services) 24.8 14.8 11.2 11.7 14.5 13.2 11.8 11.4 11.6 11.4 Memorandum items: Nominal GDP (in billions of ringgit) 1,250 1,372 1,447 1,511 1,439 1,561 1,674 1,804 1,940 2,085 Real GDP (percent change)

Total domestic demand 1/

Private consumption Public consumption Private investment

Public gross fixed capital formation

Net exports (contribution to growth, percentage points) Saving and investment (in percent of GDP)

Gross domestic investment

Gross national saving

Fiscal sector (in percent of GDP) 2/

Federal government overall balance

Revenue

Expenditure and net lending Tax refunds (Arrears) 3/

Federal government non-oil primary balance

Consolidated public sector overall balance 4/

General government debt 4/

Of which: federal government debt

Inflation and unemployment (annual average, in percent)

CPI inflation

CPI inflation (excluding food and energy) Unemployment rate

Macrofinancial variables (end of period)

Broad money (percentage change) 5/

Credit to private sector (percentage change) 5/

Credit-to-GDP ratio (in percent) 6/ 7/

Overnight policy rate (in percent)

Three-month interbank rate (in percent)

Nonfinancial corporate sector debt (in percent of GDP) 8/

Nonfinancial corporate sector debt issuance (in percent of GDP)

Household debt (in percent of GDP) 8/

Household financial assets (in percent of GDP) 8/

House prices (percentage change)

Exchange rates (period average)

Malaysian ringgit/U.S. dollar

Real effective exchange rate (percentage change) Balance of payments (in billions of U.S. dollars) 6/

Current account balance

(In percent of GDP) Goods balance Services balance Income balance

Capital and financial account balance

Of which: Direct investment

Errors and omissions

Overall balance

Gross official reserves (US$ billions) 6/ 9/

(In months of following year's imports of goods and nonfactor services)

(In percent of short-term debt by original maturity)

(In percent of short-term debt by remaining maturity) Total external debt (in billions of U.S. dollars) 6/ 9/

(In percent of GDP)

Of which: short-term (in percent of total, original maturity)

short-term (in percent of total, remaining maturity)

