Malaysia April CPI Jumped 4.7% on Low Base Effect

By Chester Tay



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's consumer-price index jumped in April, driven by low base effect as fuel prices plunged last year, when the country went into a pandemic lockdown.

The trend is expected to continue until the first quarter of 2022, the Department of Statistics said Friday.

The CPI rose 4.7% from a year earlier in April, compared with a 1.7% increase in March, data showed.

The Malaysian central bank forecast inflation to quicken to 6.5%-7.0% in April and May before easing to below 5.0% in June.

April's increase, the most since 2018, was milder than the median forecast for a 4.8% rise from a Wall Street Journal poll of seven economists.

Prices of utilities, food and nonalcoholic beverages were higher as well amid a supply shortage, higher demand and weather uncertainties, the department said.

Out of 552 items covered by the CPI, 366 items showed an increase in April, 116 items declined, while 70 items were unchanged, according to the agency.

Excluding fuel prices, the CPI climbed 1.7% last month, while on a monthly basis, April CPI rose 0.2%.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-21-21 0016ET