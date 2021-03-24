Malaysia CPI Rose 0.1% in February After Months of Deflation

By Chester Tay



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's consumer prices rose in February, driven by pricier food, alcohol and tobacco, the first consumer-price index increase since the pandemic struck the Southeast Asian nation last year.

The CPI rose 0.1% from a year earlier, compared with a 0.2% decline in January, Department of Statistics data showed Wednesday.

The increase was milder than the median forecast for a 0.3% rise from a Wall Street Journal poll of seven economists.

Prices of furnishings, household equipment, education, recreation, health and miscellaneous goods and services were higher as well, the department said.

Prices for transport, utilities, restaurants and hotels declined, it said.

Out of 552 items covered in CPI, 326 items showed an increase in February, 147 items declined, while 79 items were unchanged, according to the agency.

The CPI excluding fuel prices climbed 0.4% last month.

The February CPI rose 0.3% from the previous month, mainly due to higher prices for transport, utilities, household equipment and routine household maintenance.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-21 0014ET