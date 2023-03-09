By Ying Xian Wong

Malaysia's central bank continued to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged, saying it will continue to assess the impact of the cumulative interest-rate adjustments, "given the lag effects of monetary policy on the economy".

Bank Negara Malaysia on Thursday held its overnight policy rate at 2.75%. Five of eight economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected Bank Negara to stand pat, while the remaining three forecast a 25-basis-point increase.

"At the current OPR level, the stance of monetary policy remains accommodative and supportive of economic growth," Bank Negara said.

It said the economy is expected to moderate in 2023, after a strong expansion of 8.7% in 2022, amid a slower global economy, with growth to continue to be driven by domestic demand.

"The implementation of projects from the recently re-tabled Budget 2023 would provide upside risks to the domestic growth outlook," it added.

The central bank warned of downside risks to growth, mainly from global developments.

Bank Negara expects both headline and core inflation to moderate in 2023, but remain at elevated levels amid lingering demand and cost pressures.

Write to Ying Xian Wong at yingxian.wong@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 0234ET