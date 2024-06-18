KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia and China are set to sign an agreement to implement the second cycle of a five-year economic and trade cooperation programme, Malaysia's trade minister said on Tuesday.

The two countries will also sign two memoranda of understanding related to digital economy and green development, Malaysia Trade Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said.

The signings will be conducted during Chinese Premier Li Qiang's visit to Malaysia from June 18 to 20, Tengku Zafrul said.

