Malaysia Consumer-Price Growth Slowed in January

By Ying Xian Wong

KUALA LUMPUR--Malaysia's consumer prices continued to rise in January, but at a slower pace than in December.

The Southeast Asian nation's consumer-price index increased 3.7% in January, slower than the 3.8% rise in December, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday. The result was in line with the median 3.7% increase forecast by six economists in a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

The slower increase in restaurant and hotel prices, at 6.8%compared with 7.4% December, helped bring inflation growth lower.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices added 6.7% in January, slightly lower than 6.8% in December.

Transport prices rose 4.0%, compared with 4.9% in December, while furnishing, household equipment and routine household maintenance prices grew 3.5% compared with 3.7% in December.

However, health prices continued to grow at 1.6%, slightly higher than 1.3% in December, while recreation services and culture prices rose 2.7% compared with 2.4% in December.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices in January increased 0.2%, same as the December rise.

