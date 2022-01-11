Malaysia Kimanis crude exports to rise in March after 1 cargo rolled forward -sources

A preliminary loading schedule seen by Reuters earlier had shown Kimanis March export cargoes falling to six from seven in February, but the sources said that one cargo was rolled over to March from the prior month.

Royal Dutch Shell, operator of the oilfields that produce Kimanis, declined to comment. Oilfields equity owner Petronas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The sources declined to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to media.

Shell operates the two deepwater fields, Gumusut-Kakap and Malikai off the coast of Sabah, capable of producing 170,000 bpd of Kimanis crude at peak.

However, production has fallen below peak levels because natural declines while a compressor issue cropped up in January, one of the sources said.

The unit has been shut for maintenance which is expected to be completed by the end of this month, he added.

Kimanis crude exports in February and March

Company Grade Volume Revised

loading date

PetroBrunei Kimanis 600KB Feb 5

ConocoPhillips Kimanis 600KB Feb 10

Petronas Kimanis 600KB Feb 14

Shell Kimanis 600KB Feb 19

Petronas Kimanis 600KB Feb 23

ConocoPhillips Kimanis 600KB Feb 28

Petronas Kimanis 600KB March 2

Company Grade Volume Loading date

PetroBrunei Kimanis 600KB March 4-8

Shell Kimanis 600KB March 9-13

ConocoPhillips Kimanis 600KB March 14-18

Petronas Kimanis 600KB March 19-23

Shell Kimanis 600KB March 24-28

Petronas Kimanis 600KB March 28-31

(Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jason Neely)

By Florence Tan