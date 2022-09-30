Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Malaysia PM orders misconduct probe into former attorney-general

09/30/2022 | 07:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Former Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob waves to members of the media before departing for a meeting with the King, in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Friday ordered a probe into possible misconduct by a former top prosecutor who had brought corruption cases against several senior members of his ruling United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party.

Tommy Thomas, who served as attorney-general between 2018 and 2020, will be investigated for sedition, unauthorised disclosure of government secrets, and abuse of power, the prime minister said in a statement.

Ismail Sabri has faced pressure from some UMNO members to investigate Thomas, who detailed in a memoir last year some of the key decisions he made during his tenure as attorney-general.

These included bringing graft charges against UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the now-jailed ex-premier Najib Razak, among others.

Ahmad Zahid and Najib, who deny wrongdoing, have said the charges against them were politically motivated. Both men remain highly influential and were among the party members calling for the probe into Thomas.

Thomas declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The probe comes as Ismail Sabri faces separate demands from UMNO to call for early polls to capitalise on its success in recent local elections.

UMNO was voted out amid widespread graft allegations in 2018 by a coalition led by Mahathir Mohamad, who appointed Thomas.

But the party returned to power last year when Ismail Sabri was appointed premier following the collapse of two successive governments, including Mahathir's.

Ismail Sabri is expected to attend a meeting of senior UMNO officials later on Friday to discuss possible election dates, Malaysian media reported.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:15aKremlin says any attack on annexed territory will be an attack on Russia
RE
07:14aFutures edge higher ahead of key inflation data
RE
07:13aIndia's April-August fiscal deficit at $66.56 billion - govt
RE
07:10aSwedish central bank's Jansson says strong argument for expecting inflation to fall back
RE
07:06aElon Musk set to showcase Tesla's humanoid robot after delay
RE
07:00aMalaysia PM orders misconduct probe into former attorney-general
RE
06:56aChina sets oil products export quotas at about 15 million T -sources
RE
06:53aAmazon India rolls out live-stream shopping to drive festive season sales
RE
06:50aUK Treasury: OBR's economic forecast to be published on Nov. 23
RE
06:42aModi launches India-made high speed train in modernisation drive
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1India's key policy rate raised by 50 bps as widely predicted
2ABB to Sell Remaining Stake in Hitachi Energy to Hitachi
3Asian shares head for worst month since pandemic started
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, DocuSign, Micron, Microsoft...
5TeamViewer : and Hyundai Motor Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate..

HOT NEWS