Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Malaysia PM retains finance minister, senior figures in cabinet

08/27/2021 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob unveiled his cabinet on Friday, re-appointing the finance minister along with several other figures from the previous administration, as he looks to restore stability after months of political turmoil.

Ismail Sabri was sworn in https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysias-new-pm-takes-office-amid-mounting-health-crisis-2021-08-21 as prime minister last week, succeeding Muhyiddin Yassin who had resigned after failing to cling onto a razor-thin majority in parliament.

He takes charge as public anger grows over how the government has been unable to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases and support an economy battered by extended lockdowns, with the central bank slashing https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/malaysia-cbank-slashes-2021-growth-outlook-covid-19-surge-lockdowns-2021-08-13 its 2021 growth forecast twice this year.

Ismail Sabri named as finance minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who also held the post in Muhyiddin's administration.

He also named four senior ministers to head the international trade, defence, works and education portfolios, all of whom had served in the previous government.

"The formulation of this cabinet is a re-formulation based on the current situation, in order to maintain stability and prioritising the interests and safety of the Malaysian people above all," Ismail Sabri said in a televised address.

The Southeast Asian nation has the highest per capita COVID-19 infection rate in the region, with more than 1.6 million reported cases, including 15,211 deaths.

On Thursday, it reported a daily record of 24,599 new coronavirus cases and 393 fatalities.

Vaccination rates, however, have ramped up. Nearly half of Malaysia's 32 million population are fully vaccinated, including 60.2% of all adults.

Ismail Sabri's appointment saw the return of his party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), to the top office, after it was defeated in a 2018 election amid widespread corruption allegations.

He is Malaysia's third prime minister since the 2018 election, after UMNO pulled its backing for Muhyiddin last month, citing his failure to manage the pandemic. (Writing by Rozanna Latiff Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:24aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen on Edge as -2-
DJ
12:24aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen on Edge as Powell Speech Awaited
DJ
12:23aSafe-haven demand buoys gold; investors await Fed chief's speech
RE
12:19aDollar awaits Powell's remarks as hawks urge early taper
RE
12:19aHong Kong court grants bail to student charged under security law
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aMalaysia PM retains finance minister, senior figures in cabinet
RE
12:10aSPICEJET : Indian shares subdued ahead of Fed chair speech; banks slip
RE
12:08aMalaysia's July exports rise 5%, below forecast
RE
08/26London copper dips as investors await Jackson Hole meeting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares on edge as day of Fed chair speech arrives
2Bike price cut, rising costs to hit Peloton's profitability
3Lordstown Motors new CEO focused on electric truck launch
4China's property crackdown stalks credit markets
5ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED : ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Dealing in securities by a director of AngloGold Ashanti Limit..

HOT NEWS