Malaysia PM retains finance minister, senior figures in cabinet

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister
Ismail Sabri Yaakob unveiled his cabinet on Friday,
re-appointing the finance minister along with several other
figures from the previous administration, as he looks to restore
stability after months of political turmoil.
Ismail Sabri was sworn in https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysias-new-pm-takes-office-amid-mounting-health-crisis-2021-08-21
as prime minister last week, succeeding Muhyiddin Yassin who
had resigned after failing to cling onto a razor-thin majority
in parliament.
He takes charge as public anger grows over how the
government has been unable to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases
and support an economy battered by extended lockdowns, with the
central bank slashing https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/malaysia-cbank-slashes-2021-growth-outlook-covid-19-surge-lockdowns-2021-08-13
its 2021 growth forecast twice this year.
Ismail Sabri named as finance minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz,
who also held the post in Muhyiddin's administration.
He also named four senior ministers to head the
international trade, defence, works and education portfolios,
all of whom had served in the previous government.
"The formulation of this cabinet is a re-formulation based
on the current situation, in order to maintain stability and
prioritising the interests and safety of the Malaysian people
above all," Ismail Sabri said in a televised address.
The Southeast Asian nation has the highest per capita
COVID-19 infection rate in the region, with more than 1.6
million reported cases, including 15,211 deaths.
On Thursday, it reported a daily record of 24,599 new
coronavirus cases and 393 fatalities.
Vaccination rates, however, have ramped up. Nearly half of
Malaysia's 32 million population are fully vaccinated, including
60.2% of all adults.
Ismail Sabri's appointment saw the return of his party, the
United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), to the top office,
after it was defeated in a 2018 election amid widespread
corruption allegations.
He is Malaysia's third prime minister since the 2018
election, after UMNO pulled its backing for Muhyiddin last
month, citing his failure to manage the pandemic.
(Writing by Rozanna Latiff
Editing by Ed Davies)