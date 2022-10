Malaysia PM says may propose house dissolution date to king on Thursday 10/06/2022 | 02:39am EDT Send by mail :

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he will propose a date for parliament dissolution to the king if he has the opportunity in Thursday's meeting with the monarch, state news agency Bernama reported. Ismail will have a "routine meeting" with the king on Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson said earlier. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Martin Petty)

