KUALA LUMPUR--Malaysia's trade surplus widened in February from the previous month, supported by strong exports of petroleum products, electrical products and liquefied natural gas.

The Southeast Asian nation reported a trade surplus of 19.56 billion ringgit ($4.36 billion), compared with MYR18.16 billion in January.

"Compared to January 2023, trade surplus grew by 7.9%, while trade, exports and imports slipped by 1.1%, 0.3% and 1.9%, respectively due to shorter working days," the Ministry of International Trade and Industry said Monday.

Exports in February rose 9.8% on year to MYR112.28 billion, while imports grew 12.4% to MYR92.71 billion, the data showed.

Exports were tipped to have expanded 8.1%, while imports were estimated to have risen 11.9%, resulting in a trade surplus of MYR18.3 billion, according to the median forecast in a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

Shipments to China contracted 6% on year in February to MYR14.36 billion, while exports to the U.S rose 18.7% to MYR12.33 billion.

Below are the figures for Malaysia's trade with its five largest export and import trading partners in February:

Exports Value (MYR Millions) % Change YoY Total 112,277 9.8 Singapore 18,481 28 China 14,361 -6.0 USA 12,334 19 Japan 7,196 8.3 Hong Kong 7,060 25 Imports Value (MYR Millions) % Change YoY Total 92,715 12 China 19,463 15 Singapore 9,643 11 Taiwan 7,794 30 USA 6,551 -3.9 Japan 6,006 -0.8

