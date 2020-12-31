Malaysia and Singapore terminate high-speed rail link agreement

SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Singapore and
Malaysia said on Friday a deal to build a high-speed rail (HSR)
link between the two neighbours will be terminated, after a
suspension period to negotiate terms of the long-delayed project
expired on Dec. 31.
First announced in 2013, the project linking Kuala Lumpur to
Singapore has been estimated by analysts to cost around $17
billion.
It was suspended in 2018 shortly after former Malaysian
prime minister Mahathir Mohamad came to power with a pledge to
tighten finances and review major deals made by his predecessor
Najib Razak.
In May, the suspension was extended another six months to
allow discussion of changes to the project.
Malaysia had proposed several changes to the project but was
unable to reach an agreement with Singapore on them, according
to a joint statement from Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin
Yassin and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
"Both countries will abide by their respective obligations,
and will now proceed with the necessary actions, resulting from
this termination of the HSR agreement," said the statement,
released by Muhyiddin's office.
Separately, Singapore's transport ministry said Malaysia has
to compensate it for costs incurred in fulfilling its
obligations under the agreement.
The countries did not state how much Malaysia would have to
pay.
Construction on the rail link had been scheduled to commence
in May 2020, with operations to begin in January 2031.
Companies from China, Japan, South Korea and Europe had
expressed interest in winning contracts to build, operate and
finance the trains and rail assets, people close to the bidding
process previously told Reuters.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore and Rozanna
Latiff in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Kim Coghill)