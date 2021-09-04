Malaysia appoints former PM to lead coronavirus recovery council

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia has appointed
former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin as chairman of a council
that will focus on economic recovery from the coronavirus
pandemic, the government chief secretary said on Saturday.
The cabinet had on Wednesday agreed to the minister-level
appointment for Muhyiddin based on confidence in him to lead a
recovery strategy to "achieve the best economic impact and
restore the lives of people affected by the pandemic", the chief
secretary said in a statement.
Muhyiddin stepped down https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysian-pm-expected-resign-after-months-political-turmoil-2021-08-16
in August after losing majority support in parliament.
His premiership received criticism for mishandling the
coronavirus pandemic after infections hit record highs despite
more than two months of nationwide lockdowns.
(Reporting by Liz Lee
Editing by Robert Birsel)