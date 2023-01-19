Malaysia c.bank surprises by holding key rate at 2.75%

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank
on Thursday unexpectedly kept its benchmark interest rate
unchanged at 2.75%.
"Today's decision allows the monetary policy committee to
assess the impact of the cumulative past OPR adjustments, given
the lag effects of monetary policy on the economy," Bank Negara
Malaysia said in a statement.
All but one of 27 economists polled by Reuters expected the
bank to raise the rate to 3%.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; editing by Christian
Schmollinger)