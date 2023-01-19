Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Malaysia c.bank surprises by holding key rate at 2.75%

01/19/2023 | 02:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank on Thursday unexpectedly kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.75%.

"Today's decision allows the monetary policy committee to assess the impact of the cumulative past OPR adjustments, given the lag effects of monetary policy on the economy," Bank Negara Malaysia said in a statement.

All but one of 27 economists polled by Reuters expected the bank to raise the rate to 3%. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
02:15aMalaysia central bank surprises by holding key rate at 2.75%
RE
02:15aSouth Africa's Woolworths raises profit guidance on Black Friday sales
RE
02:15aDeliveroo achieves approximate breakeven in second half
RE
02:14aEuroGroup Laminations to launch Milan IPO next month
RE
02:13aOnline retailer Boohoo sales drop 11% in Christmas period
RE
02:11aMr Kipling-maker Premier Foods records higher Q3 sales
RE
02:10aRussia's FSB opens spying case against U.S. citizen
RE
02:04aPilots fail to cash in on air traffic revival -global survey
RE
02:02aSouth Korean shares rise on strong foreign buying; Samsung Elec jumps
RE
02:00aCOVID-hit Chinese factories eye gradual recovery after Lunar New Year break
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Turbulence
2China stocks muted ahead of Lunar New Year holidays
3Dollar climbs on safe haven bids; yen regains footing as speculators ta..
4Eolus and PNE start co-developing offshore wind in Latvia
5China's 2022 gold output climbs, consumption weakens

HOT NEWS