Malaysia c.bank unexpectedly raises policy rate on inflation risk

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank
unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate from a
historical low on Wednesday, to cool inflationary pressures as
the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) raised its overnight policy rate
to 2% from a record low of 1.75%.
A Reuters poll of 18 economists had largely expected rates
to remain unchanged, with the central bank likely to start
tightening next quarter to avert rising inflationary pressures.
Only four of the economists had forecast a rate hike.
The central bank said the latest indicators showed that
economic growth was on a firmer footing and that the
unprecedented conditions during the pandemic that necessitated
the easing of rates have since abated.
"The inflation outlook continues to be subject to global
commodity price developments, arising mainly from the ongoing
military conflict in Ukraine and prolonged supply-related
disruptions, as well as domestic policy measures on administered
prices," the central bank said.
It added, however, that upward pressure on prices would
partly be contained by existing government price controls and
spare capacity in the economy.
Headline inflation was projected to average between 2.2% -
3.2% this year.
Bank Negara trimmed its 2022 economic growth forecast in
March to between 5.3%-6.3%, noting that the country's recovery
will be slightly offset by the expected impact of the
Russia-Ukraine war.
Malaysia's economy returned to growth in the
October-December quarter, expanding 3.6% from a year earlier,
with the central bank expecting the rebound to continue this
year despite risks of further disruptions caused by the
coronavirus pandemic.
