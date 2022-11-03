Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Malaysia central bank hikes key rate again as inflation persists amid strong growth

11/03/2022 | 03:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A general view of the National Bank of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for the fourth straight meeting on Thursday as it seeks to cool inflation amid a positive growth outlook.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) lifted its overnight policy rate (OPR) by 25 basis points to 2.75%, as expected by all but two of 27 economists polled by Reuters.

Including Thursday's hike, BNM has raised rates by a total of 100 bps since May from a historic low of 1.75%.

The central bank said in a statement Thursday's rate adjustment would "pre-emptively manage the risk of excessive demand on price pressures".

"The balance of risk to the inflation outlook in 2023 is tilted to the upside and continues to be subject to domestic policy measures on subsidies, as well as global commodity price developments," it said.

BNM said its monetary policy committee was not on any pre-set course and any rate adjustments would depend on evolving conditions and their implication on the outlook for growth and inflation.

BNM's pace of tightening has been slower than that of some of its peers as heavy subsidy and price control measures kept inflation in check.

But inflation has been ticking upward, with the consumer price index rising 4.5% from a year earlier in September, moderating slightly from 4.7% in August. The government expects headline inflation to average at 3.3% this year.

Malaysia's economy has recovered strongly from a pandemic-induced slump since its borders reopened in April, expanding 8.9% in the second quarter, its fastest annual pace in a year.

BNM said the latest indicators show that economic activity strengthened further in the third quarter, though external demand was expected to moderate following softening global growth.

Last month, the government revised up its 2022 growth forecast to 6.5%-7% from a previous range of 5.3% to 6.3%, though it expects economic expansion to slow next year to 4%-5%.

The rate hike comes as the Malaysian ringgit hit a new 24-year low, just ahead of the central bank's announcement on Thursday.

The currency is likely to face further pressure from U.S. monetary tightening, a slowing global economy, and heightened political risks stemming from an upcoming general election this month.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

By Rozanna Latiff


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:26aIsraeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash
RE
03:25aConstruction firm Royal BAM posts revenue fall on inflation, supply chain woes
RE
03:24aMalaysia's Central Bank Delivers Fourth Consecutive Rate Hike
DJ
03:20aMalaysia central bank hikes key rate again as inflation persists amid strong growth
RE
03:18aOil tanker operator Euronav posts tenfold core profit increase
RE
03:18aFactbox-What is China's zero-COVID policy and how does it work?
RE
03:15aStellantis: company inventory at 275,000 units at sept. 30,…
RE
03:15aStellantis: q3 global battery electric vehicles sales up 41%…
RE
03:15aStellantis: confirms fy guidance for double digit adj. opera…
RE
03:15aStellantis: q3 shipments 1.281 mln (not bln) units, up…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1LOREAL : Gets a Sell rating from Jefferies
2Kahoot! Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
3GLENCORE : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
4ING 3Q Net Profit Fell on Poland Mortgage Hit; Launches EUR1.5 Billion ..
5Advertisers begin to grill Elon Musk over Twitter 'free-for-all'

HOT NEWS