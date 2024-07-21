KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia's coast guard said on Sunday it had located and intercepted the Ceres I oil tanker that was involved in a collision with another vessel two days ago.

The Ceres I was found in Malaysian waters with two tugboats towing it, the coast guard said in a statement.

The coast guard said on Saturday that the Ceres I had left the location of the collision and was believed to have turned off its tracking system. (Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)