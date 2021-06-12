Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Malaysia could spend nearly $2 billion on fuel subsidies this year - finance ministry

06/12/2021 | 02:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia is expected to spend 8 billion ringgit ($1.95 billion) on fuel and cooking oil subsidies this year, more than double the 3.78 billion ringgit originally allocated, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

The announcement comes as Malaysia looks to boost public assistance measures amid fresh coronavirus lockdowns imposed this month.

The costs of retail fuel and cooking oil subsidies were set to increase sharply due to a global rise in commodity prices, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in a statement.

"The government is prepared to bear the higher subsidy expenditure to preserve the people's welfare and business viability, especially for small traders," Tengku Zafrul said.

The government spent 6.32 billion ringgit and 2.16 billion ringgit in subsidies in 2019 and 2020 respectively, he said.

Last month, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced an additional $9.7 billion stimulus package, ahead of the latest round of lockdowns.

Daily infections and deaths in the Southeast Asian country rose to record levels in May, although cases have dipped in recent days.

On Saturday, Malaysia reported 5,793 new cases, bringing total infections to 652,204. Deaths totalled 3,768 as of Friday.

($1 = 4.1060 ringgit)

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:57aDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA  : Nigeria's gas reserves hit 206.53 trillion standard cubic feet
PU
04:43aHK bankers and lawyers win right to apply for access to corporate registry
RE
04:01aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT  : Parliament calls for temporary COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver
PU
03:59aEAST AFRICAN COMMUNITY  : Regional Integration a top priority for Tanzania, Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation says
PU
03:00aG7 to counter China's belt and road with infrastructure project - senior U.S. official
RE
02:59aMalaysia could spend nearly $2 billion on fuel subsidies this year - finance ministry
RE
02:26aBitcoin falls 5.71% To $35,210
RE
02:07aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's civil aviation industry recovers quickly from epidemic impact
PU
02:02aBitcoin last down 5.7% at $35,212.75; ether last down 2.52% at $2,293.72
RE
12:13aWORLD BANK ONLINE MORNING SEMINAR #108 &LDQUO;THE DISTRIBUTIONAL IMPACTS OF TRADE : Empirical Innovations, Analytical Tools, and Policy Responses”
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin law is only latest head-turner by El Salvador's 'millennial' president
2Bitcoin falls 5.71% To $35,210
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : reaffirms privacy stance amid Trump probe revelations
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : CHINA'S NEW POWER PLAY : More Control of Tech Companies' Troves of Data
5WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Fed meeting looms for stocks as inflation worries collide with 'Goldilocks' markets

HOT NEWS