Malaysia eases restrictions on live chicken exports

Malaysia supplies live chickens mainly to neighbouring Singapore and Thailand. It halted exports in June until production and prices stabilised, after a global feed shortage exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war disrupted production.

The restrictions on live commercial broilers will be relaxed in phases, starting with half of the total restricted exports of 3.6 million chickens per month, Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Ronald Kiandee said in a statement.

However, a ban on exports of whole chickens, chicken cuttings, and day old chicks remains.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)