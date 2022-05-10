Malaysia end-April palm oil stocks at five-month high as exports plunge

* End-April stocks jump 11.5% as exports tumble
* May output seen lower after Ramadan holidays
* May exports to rise following Indonesia's ban
KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil stocks
at the end of April climbed to a five-month peak on improving
production and a deeper-than-expected fall in exports, data from
the industry regulator showed on Tuesday.
Inventories in the world's second-largest producer rose
11.48% from the previous month to 1.64 million tonnes, up for
the first time in six months, according to the Malaysian Palm
Oil Board (MPOB).
Crude palm oil production expanded 3.6% from March to 1.46
million tonnes, its highest since November.
Palm oil exports declined 17.73% to 1.05 million tonnes,
lower than market expectations.
The plunge in exports reflected the impact of China's
continuing COVID-19 restrictions in major cities, and lower
shipments to Pakistan, Iran and Bangladesh, said Sathia Varqa,
co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.
But in May, Malaysia's exports are expected to skyrocket as
a result of top producer Indonesia's ban on shipments of crude
and refined grades, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of
Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.
"There is no clarity when Indonesia will lift its palm oil
export ban and market is struggling to digest the lack of demand
from the destination markets due to still higher palm oil prices
for the nearby," he added.
Production, however, is expected to decline due to the
Ramadan holidays during the first week of May, Bagani said.
Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board
figures and Reuters estimates for April (volumes in tonnes)
:
April April 2022 March April
2022 poll 2022* 2021
Output 1,462,021 1,480,000 1,411,215 1,528,121
Stocks 1,641,994 1,550,000 1,472,844 1,545,905
Exports 1,054,550 1,195,000 1,281,739 1,346,326
Imports 76,395 95,000 84,871 109,847
*indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board
