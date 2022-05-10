Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Malaysia end-April palm oil stocks at five-month high as exports plunge

05/10/2022 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Fresh fruit bunches of oil palm tree are are seen inside a wheelbarrow at a palm oil plantation in Kuala Selangor

    * End-April stocks jump 11.5% as exports tumble 
    * May output seen lower after Ramadan holidays 
    * May exports to rise following Indonesia's ban 

 
    By Mei Mei Chu and Rozanna Latiff
    KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil stocks
at the end of April climbed to a five-month peak on improving
production and a deeper-than-expected fall in exports, data from
the industry regulator showed on Tuesday.  
    Inventories in the world's second-largest producer rose
11.48% from the previous month to 1.64 million tonnes, up for
the first time in six months, according to the Malaysian Palm
Oil Board (MPOB).
    Crude palm oil production expanded 3.6% from March to 1.46
million tonnes, its highest since November.
    Palm oil exports declined 17.73% to 1.05 million tonnes,
lower than market expectations. 
    The plunge in exports reflected the impact of China's
continuing COVID-19 restrictions in major cities, and lower
shipments to Pakistan, Iran and Bangladesh, said Sathia Varqa,
co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.
    But in May, Malaysia's exports are expected to skyrocket as
a result of top producer Indonesia's ban on shipments of crude
and refined grades, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of
Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.
    "There is no clarity when Indonesia will lift its palm oil
export ban and market is struggling to digest the lack of demand
from the destination markets due to still higher palm oil prices
for the nearby," he added. 
    Production, however, is expected to decline due to the
Ramadan holidays during the first week of May, Bagani said. 
    Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board
figures and Reuters estimates for April (volumes in tonnes)
: 
            April     April 2022      March       April
            2022         poll         2022*       2021
 Output   1,462,021    1,480,000    1,411,215   1,528,121
 Stocks   1,641,994    1,550,000    1,472,844   1,545,905
 Exports  1,054,550    1,195,000    1,281,739   1,346,326
 Imports   76,395       95,000        84,871     109,847
    *indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board  

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff
Editing by Ed Davies and Kanupriya Kapoor)

© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:13aJGB yields ease with Treasuries, but 10-year buoyed by tepid auction
RE
03:12aLondon Shares to Post Partial Rebound Despite Uncertainty
DJ
03:11aTesla stutters under Shanghai lockdown; Beijing keeps hunting COVID
RE
03:11aUkraine to let foreigners transfer bond income from April 2023
RE
03:11aJapan's long-term debt exceeds 1 quadrillion yen for first time - MOF
RE
03:10aS.Korea stocks fall for sixth day on global economic slowdown concerns
RE
03:10aIndian payments firm BharatPe to overhaul governance framework, sack several employees
RE
03:07aBOJ rules out widening yield band to stem yen fall
RE
03:02aChina's Geely buys stake in Renault Korea, eyeing US exports
RE
02:56aForeigners turn net sellers of Japanese stocks in week to April 28
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Corestate reports figures for the first quarter of 2022 ? business affe..
2Bayer's farming business drives Q1 earnings beat
3Exclusive: Tesla halts most production at Shanghai plant on Tuesday - m..
4Foreign food delivery drivers stage rare strike in Dubai
5Siltronic AG reports very good Q1 and expects positive business develop..

HOT NEWS