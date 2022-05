Crude palm oil production expanded 3.6% from March to 1.46 million tonnes, while palm oil exports declined 17.73% to 1.05 million tonnes, MPOB said.

A Reuters survey forecast inventories would rise 5.2% at 1.55 million tonnes. Production was seen rising 4.9% to 1.48 million tonnes. Exports was pegged to fall 5.6% to 1.2 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Ed Davies)