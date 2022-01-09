Log in
Malaysia end-Dec palm oil stocks down 12.9% to 1.58 mln T- MPOB

01/09/2022 | 11:32pm EST
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's December palm oil end-stocks plunged 12.88% from the previous month to 1.58 million tonnes, data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Monday.

Crude palm oil production slumped 11.26% from November to 1.45 million tonnes, while palm oil exports fell 3.48% to 1.41 million tonnes, MPOB said.

A Reuters survey forecast inventories declined 4.9% to 1.73 million tonnes, a five-month low. Production was pegged at 1.49 million tonnes while exports was seen at 1.4 million tonnes. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.15% 1162.75 End-of-day quote.5.20%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.50% 81.87 Delayed Quote.5.20%
WTI 0.56% 79.009 Delayed Quote.5.49%
