KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of February fell 5% from the previous month to 1.92 million metric tons, data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Monday.

Crude palm oil production declined 10.18% from January to 1.26 million tons, while palm oil exports plunged 24.75% to 1.02 million tons, MPOB said.

A Reuters survey forecast February inventories at 1.91 million tons, a 5.7% decline from the previous month, with output at 1.32 million tons and exports at 1.14 million tons. (Reporting by Kuala Lumpur newsroom)