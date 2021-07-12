Malaysia end-June palm oil stocks rose 2.8% to 1.61 mln T - MPOB

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's end-June palm
oil stocks rose 2.82% from the previous month to 1.61 million
tonnes, data from industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board
(MPOB) showed on Monday.
Crude palm oil production gained 2.21% from May to 1.61
million tonnes, while palm oil exports jumped 11.84% to 1.42
tonnes, MPOB said.
A Reuters survey forecast inventories rising 7.5% from
May-end to a nine-month high of 1.69 million tonnes, production
climbing 7% and exports jumping 10%.
