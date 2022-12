KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of November fell 4.98% from the previous month to 2.29 million tonnes, data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Tuesday.

Crude palm oil production declined 7.33% from October to 1.68 million tonnes, while palm oil exports rose 0.92% to 1.52 million tonnes, MPOB said. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Editing by Ed Davies)