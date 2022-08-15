Malaysia ex-PM Najib asks court to admit new evidence as final 1MDB appeal begins

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Lawyers for former
Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak sought on Monday to
introduce fresh evidence for a re-trial, a final bid to overturn
a 12-year jail term over a corruption case linked to the
multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal.
Najib, 69, has pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges over
the alleged theft of $4.5 billion from 1Malaysia Development
Berhad (1MDB), a state fund he co-founded as premier in 2009.
The scandal has ensnared high-ranking officials and financial
institutions around the world.
Prosecutors say more than $1 billion in 1MDB funds made its
way into Najib's personal accounts.
In July 2020, he was convicted in the first of several
trials of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money
laundering, for illegally receiving about $10 million from SRC
International, a former 1MDB unit. An appeals court upheld the
conviction last year.
The Federal Court has scheduled hearings through Aug. 26 to
hear Najib's final appeal.
If it fails, Najib will probably begin his sentence
immediately. Malaysian law allows for a review of Federal Court
decisions, but such applications are rarely successful.
Najib's lawyer, Hisyam Teh, asked the court on Monday to
admit evidence allegedly showing that the trial judge who
convicted the ex-premier had a conflict of interest, due to his
previous employment at a bank that had provided a loan to 1MDB.
Lead prosecutor V. Sithambaram however described the
defence's request as "flawed and self-serving", saying that the
judge's employment record was publicly known before the trial
and that his work at the bank was irrelevant to the charges
facing Najib.
The five-member panel of judges will likely decide on
Tuesday whether to allow the defence's motion.
In his main appeal, Najib has cited 94 grounds for why he
should be acquitted, including that lower courts had erred in
some of their findings, documents submitted before the hearing
showed.
The appeal comes ahead of national elections that are
expected to be called before a September 2023 deadline.
An acquittal could spark a political comeback for Najib, who
told Reuters last year he had not ruled out seeking re-election
to parliament.
While he remains a popular figure and active lawmaker, Najib
is barred from contesting elections unless his conviction is
overturned or he receives a royal pardon.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by William Mallard and
Mark Heinrich)