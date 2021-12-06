Malaysia exchange to begin night trading for palm oil futures

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia's derivatives
exchange is due to begin night trading for its key palm oil
futures contract and other products on Monday, allowing
investors to hedge market movements during U.S and European
hours.
The Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange (BMD) manages
Malaysia's crude palm oil futures contract, which sets the
global price benchmark for the world's cheapest and most widely
used edible oil.
The contract has seen volatile trading in recent sessions,
swayed by concerns over renewed lockdowns from the Omicron
coronavirus variant.
"After-Hours Trading is important for hedging in the highly
volatile crude palm oil market," Samuel Ho, Chief Executive
Officer of BMD said in a statement.
"Market participants will now have an avenue to better
manage their risk exposure based on real-time global
developments," Ho said.
The night trading session will operate from 9pm to 11.30pm
local time, Monday to Thursday.
(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by John Geddie)