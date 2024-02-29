KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia expects the value of the ringgit currency to appreciate this year, given the economy's positive fundamentals and prospects, Second Finance Minister Amir Hamzah Azizan told parliament on Thursday.

The ringgit briefly hit a 26-year low last week, and has weakened about 3.7% this year so far. Malaysia's central bank has said the currency is undervalued and does not reflect the country's strong fundamentals.

"As exports improved in January and investment prospects are very good... with the focus on ease of doing business (in the country), I believe the ringgit will perform better this year," Amir Hamzah said.

He added that while the central bank could adjust monetary policy to support the ringgit, any increase in the overnight policy rate would affect the economy and burden the people.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Danial Azhar; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)