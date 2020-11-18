Malaysia in deal with China for COVID-19 vaccine development

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia said on Wednesday
it has signed an agreement with China to cooperate on the
development of a safe and efficacious vaccine, as part of
efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the agreement, in force for an initial period of five
years, the Southeast Asian nation will be given priority access
to COVID-19 vaccines developed by China. Both will share
knowledge and expertise and facilitate scientific and
technological capabilities to advance vaccine development in
their countries, Malaysia said in a joint ministerial statement.
Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy
Jamaluddin signed the agreement with his Chinese counterpart
Wang Zhigang in a virtual ceremony.
Cooperation between Malaysia and China under the agreement
would be supervised by a committee chaired by the foreign
affairs ministers of both countries that was formed in October
to address post-pandemic challenges.
"Both countries will also support the participation of their
public and private sectors including universities, institutions,
societies and organisations in joint collaborative projects,"
the Malaysian ministries said.
