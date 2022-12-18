Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Malaysia landslide victim buried as search continues

12/18/2022 | 01:11am EST
STORY: One day after the tragic incident, the family of 31-year-old Nurul Azwani Binte Kamarulzaman told Reuters they were in shock and still processing the sudden news of her death.

Nurul's younger sister, Nurhazita, said the family was devastated by her death, especially her only daughter who was very close to her aunt.

"I'm sad for my daughter, she's crying - she said her aunt is no longer here," said Nurhazita, who said she had accepted her sister's death.

Nurul was one of 24 who died on Friday (December 16) when a landslide flattened the unlicensed campsite at Batang Kali, a popular hilly area about 50 km (30 miles) north of the capital, while people slept in their tents. Those killed included seven children.

A total of 94 people were caught in the landslide, with 61 of them safe, according to the Selangor state fire and rescue department, but the chance of finding more survivors was slim, given the lack of oxygen and weight of mud pressing down on the site.


© Reuters 2022
