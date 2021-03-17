Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Malaysia : 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Malaysiasitecoreitem

03/17/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

Publication Date:

March 17, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Malaysia entered the pandemic from a robust economic position but has nonetheless been significantly affected. A synchronous fiscal, monetary and financial policy response has helped cushion the economic impact. As a result, after a deep recession in 2020, and assuming the pandemic is brought under control in Malaysia and globally, growth would rebound to 6.5 percent in 2021 as supply side constraints are lifted and domestic and external demand recover. Large downside risks will remain.

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 21:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45pIRS to Delay Tax-Filing Deadline Until Mid-May -- 3rd Update
DJ
05:40pHuawei CFO lawyer says Canadian police put FBI demands ahead of Meng's rights
RE
05:32pCOM2021 : Africa urged to work for a green and resilient recovery from COVID-19
PU
05:27pOBITUARY-Tanzania's 'Bulldozer' president and COVID-19 sceptic dies
RE
05:18pDollar falters as Fed dashes early U.S. rate hike view
RE
05:16pIMF Executive Board Concludes 2021 Article IV Consultation with Malaysia
PU
05:16pMALAYSIA : 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Malaysia; IMF Country Report No. 21/53; February 3, 2021PDF File
PU
05:16pMALAYSIA  : 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Malaysiasitecoreitem
PU
05:13pCanada's Couche-Tard misses revenue estimates on fuel demand slump
RE
05:11pCanada's Couche-Tard misses revenue estimates on fuel demand slump
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition
2Fed sees growth surge, jump in inflation in 2021 but no change on rates
3POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
4MORPHOSYS AG : MORPHOSYS : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
5DOW JONES 30 : Oil falls further on demand outlook, U.S. stock build

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ