Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Malaysia obtains stay order against $15 billion award to late sultan's heirs

07/13/2022 | 11:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia said on Wednesday it had obtained a stay order against the enforcement of a French arbitration court ruling ordering the government to pay $14.9 billion to the descendents of a late sultan over a colonial-era land deal.

A British law firm representing the heirs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Paris Court of Appeal on Tuesday allowed an application by the Malaysian government for the stay after finding that enforcement of the award could infringe the country's sovereignty, Malaysia's law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said in a statement.

Malaysia is also preparing to have the ruling set aside, he said.

The stay order comes a day after lawyers representing the heirs of the late sultan moved to seize two Luxembourg-based units of Malaysian state oil firm Petronas. Petronas has described the seizure as "baseless" and said it would vigorously defend its legal position.

The heirs claim to be successors-in-interest to the last Sultan of Sulu, who entered a deal in 1848 with a British trading company over the use of his territory, now known as the Malaysian state of Sabah.

Malaysia took over the arrangement after independence from Britain, paying a token sum to the heirs annually. But the payments were stopped in 2013, with Malaysia arguing that no one else had a right over Sabah, which was part of its territory.

A French court issued the $14.9 billion award in favour of the heirs in February, with Malaysia refusing to participate in the arbitration.

Wan Junaidi said Malaysia did not recognize the heirs' claim and would take all steps to uphold the country's sovereignty.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Rozanna Latiff


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:28aBank of Canada rate hikes and policy moves
RE
10:28aBMW exploring energy investments to reduce dependence on natural gas
RE
10:13aBank of Canada says recent inflation forecast errors due mainly to global shocks
RE
10:12aEU watchdog calls for common definition of corporate 'sustainability'
RE
10:11aSri Lanka President Rajapaksa set to fly to Singapore via Maldives - government source
RE
10:06aBank of Canada again hikes inflation forecast, eyes slower growth but no recession
RE
10:05aBIDEN : June inflation figures "unacceptably high" but out-of-date
RE
10:05aSri Lankans' fury turns on Wickremesinghe after president flees
RE
10:00aUK rail workers to strike on July 27 - PA Media citing union
RE
09:59aU.S. rate futures lift chances of 100-bps hike in July Fed meeting after hot CPI data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: AMD, Constellation Brands, Gartner, Clorox, We..
2FTSE 100 drops on stronger sterling after surprise economic growth
3Mdundo.com: Reach 20.3m monthly active users in June, and surpass guida..
4Gasoline, food drive U.S. consumer prices higher in June
5Global Oil-Supply Crisis Shows Signs of Easing, IEA Says

HOT NEWS