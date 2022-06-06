Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Malaysia palm group warns of losses ahead from 'severe' labour crunch

06/06/2022 | 12:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Workers handle palm oil fruits at a plantation in Slim River

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia is missing a golden opportunity to capitalise on high palm oil prices and could suffer more production losses due to a "severe" shortage of about 120,000 workers, the Malaysian Estate Owners' Association (MEOA) told Reuters on Monday.

The world's second biggest palm oil producer has been struggling to harvest palm fruit due to a labour shortage exacerbated by its pandemic-related immigration restrictions.

Foreign workers, mostly from Indonesia, typically make up about 80% of the workforce in Malaysian estates, which numbered about 437,000 at the start of the pandemic.

Palm oil prices hit record highs this year due to the labour crunch, export caps at top producer Indonesia and the Russia-Ukraine war, but Malaysian producers are unable to take advantage of that, the MEOA said.

"The sad reality is that Malaysia is missing the golden opportunity presented on a platter as we are not able to cope with the harvesting of all the oil palm bunches at the appropriate harvesting rounds set against the present limited labour force," the MEOA said.

In September, Malaysia approved the recruitment of 32,000 migrant workers for palm plantations, but the foreign labour has yet to enter the country due to permitting holdups.

The group said industry projections for 2022 production to be at 18.6 million tonnes could be lowered further if labour does not come in immediately.

Last week, state agency the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) lowered its production outlook to 18.6 million tonnes for the year from an earlier estimate of 18.9 million tones.

"This projection can be further reduced if the government is not able to act now amid the slow progress in issuing the 32,000 extended permits," the MEOA said.

Indonesia last week cancelled a plan to send its citizens to work in Malaysian palm oil plantations, citing procedural issues.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Martin Petty)

By Mei Mei Chu


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:10aBest career advice from 2022 commencements
RE
12:09aIndia bond yield at more than 3-year high tracking global crude
RE
12:08aBOJ's priority is to support economy with monetary easing -Kuroda
RE
12:06aMalaysia palm group warns of losses ahead from 'severe' labour crunch
RE
12:06aU.S. excludes Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua from Americas summit-sources
RE
06/05UKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
06/05COLUMN-OPEC+ WORDS CONTRAST WITH SAUDI ACTION OF RAISING OIL PRICES : Russell
RE
06/05Biden to waive tariffs for 24 mths on solar panels hit by probe -sources
RE
06/05UKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
06/05Saudi Arabia hikes July crude prices surprisingly high for Asia buyers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Beston Global Food : Investor Roadshow Presentation
2Google ordered to pay Australian politician over defamatory YouTube vid..
3Continued strong product pricing and operational update
4Indonesia has issued around 302,000 T of palm oil export permits -offic..
5Russia strikes Kyiv for first time in weeks as battle rages in east

HOT NEWS