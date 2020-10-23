Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Malaysia palm growers warn new Sabah virus restrictions could halve output

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 04:40am EDT
A truck carrying oil palm fruits passes through Felda Sahabat plantation in Lahad Datu in Malaysia's state of Sabah in Borneo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's biggest palm oil producing state Sabah could see crude palm oil production fall by as much as 300,000 tonnes a month after imposing new coronavirus restrictions in the high crop season, the Malaysian Estate Owners' Association (MEOA) told Reuters on Friday.

Sabah state, which has become the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in the world's second largest palm exporter, on Tuesday released new guidelines limiting plantation and mills to half capacity and capping operating hours to 6am-6pm.

Worsening labour shortages and La Nina-induced wet weather have already hampered production in Malaysia, and MEOA warned that the new restrictions could cut the state's output by half.

Palm oil mills typically operate up to 22 hours a day during the peak production season from September-January, and a reduced 12-hour shift could lead to a massive backlog, MEOA council member Joseph Tek said.

Palm fruit bunches that are not processed soon after harvesting could be left to rot, further reducing yields.

"The perishable nature of crops will have disastrous consequences to the growers, especially the numerous smallholders in Sabah," MEOA said in a separate statement on Friday.

The restrictions will impact over 1.544 million hectares of palm plantations, 132 mills, 12 palm kernel plants and 11 refineries, involving over 220,000 employees, the group representing mid-sized plantations said.

MEOA, and the Malaysian Palm Oil Association which represents palm giants, are appealing to the state government to lift the restrictions, arguing that social distancing is already the nature of work at estates and mills.

Sabah produces 5 million tonnes of crude palm oil a year, accounting for 25% of the nation's output.

Malaysia has imposed targeted lockdowns this month amid a fresh spike in cases. It reported 847 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the total to 23,804 infections and 204 deaths.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Mei Mei Chu


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KERNEL HOLDING S.A. -1.23% 40 End-of-day quote.-11.60%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.21% 42.32 Delayed Quote.-35.20%
WTI 0.03% 40.45 Delayed Quote.-35.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:10aIndonesia oil lifting in January-September just above outlook - regulator
RE
05:09aGerman health minister says we could sell or give away surplus covid-19 vaccine doses if there are doses left - der spiegel
RE
05:09aUn says that libyan delegations holding ceasefire talks in geneva "will sign an agreement resulting from deliberations this week" on friday
RE
05:06aGerman health minister says he expects covid-19 vaccine early next year - der spiegel
RE
05:03aGlobal stocks bide time as U.S. election caution sets in
RE
04:58aFrance lends Tunisia 350 million euros to finance economic reforms
RE
04:55aCalifornia appeals court rules Uber, Lyft must reclassify drivers as employees
RE
04:53aChina state planner says will step up credit support to private firms
RE
04:46aJapan minister to unveil plan for cutting cellphone charges - Jiji
RE
04:46aJapan internal affairs minister takeda says wants to announce action plan next week on promoting competition to lower cellphone charges - jiji
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Intel's margins tumble as customers shift to cheaper chips, shares slide 10%
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla's release of new 'self-driving' software closely watched by U.S. regulator
3ABB LTD : ABB : 3Q Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Beat Expectations
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) -Vendor debt conversion
5Back at the Brexit table, UK and EU try to tackle fish

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group