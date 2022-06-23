Malaysia palm oil firm Kulim receives first post-pandemic migrant workers

Berhad)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 (Reuters) - Kulim (Malaysia) Berhad
has received its first "post-pandemic batch" of migrant workers,
the palm oil planter said on Thursday, paving the way for more
workers to enter Malaysia and help ease a severe labour crunch
after bureaucratic hiccups.
The world's second-largest palm oil producer lacks at least
1.2 million workers across its plantation, manufacturing, and
construction sectors, a shortage worsening daily as economic
activity rebounds from the pandemic.
Despite reopening borders in April, Malaysia has not seen a
significant return of migrant workers due to slow government
approvals and protracted negotiations with Indonesia and
Bangladesh over worker protections.
Kulim said it had on Wednesday evening welcomed 37 workers
from Indonesia's Lombok island.
They were the first group of Indonesian migrant workers to
enter Malaysia since borders reopened, and were long awaited by
palm oil planters grappling with lower production and a shortage
of over 100,000 workers.
"After two years of the pandemic, we can now expect more
workers to arrive while adhering to the stringent processes and
procedures," Kulim Chief Operating Officer Fairuz Ismail said in
response to a Reuters query.
Indonesia's ambassador to Malaysia, Hermono, told Reuters on
Wednesday that Jakarta has approved requests for 4,699 workers
for the plantation sector only.
More workers are expected to arrive in Malaysia this month,
Hermono, who like many Indonesian goes by only one name, said.
Indonesia last month barred about 150 plantation workers
from travelling to Malaysia because recruiters did not follow
proper emigration procedures and most of the workers did not
have the right visa.
Malaysia's human resources ministry did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
(Writing by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Martin
Petty)