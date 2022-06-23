Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Malaysia palm oil firm Kulim receives first post-pandemic migrant workers

06/23/2022 | 02:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Berhad)

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 (Reuters) - Kulim (Malaysia) Berhad has received its first "post-pandemic batch" of migrant workers, the palm oil planter said on Thursday, paving the way for more workers to enter Malaysia and help ease a severe labour crunch after bureaucratic hiccups.

The world's second-largest palm oil producer lacks at least 1.2 million workers across its plantation, manufacturing, and construction sectors, a shortage worsening daily as economic activity rebounds from the pandemic.

Despite reopening borders in April, Malaysia has not seen a significant return of migrant workers due to slow government approvals and protracted negotiations with Indonesia and Bangladesh over worker protections.

Kulim said it had on Wednesday evening welcomed 37 workers from Indonesia's Lombok island.

They were the first group of Indonesian migrant workers to enter Malaysia since borders reopened, and were long awaited by palm oil planters grappling with lower production and a shortage of over 100,000 workers.

"After two years of the pandemic, we can now expect more workers to arrive while adhering to the stringent processes and procedures," Kulim Chief Operating Officer Fairuz Ismail said in response to a Reuters query.

Indonesia's ambassador to Malaysia, Hermono, told Reuters on Wednesday that Jakarta has approved requests for 4,699 workers for the plantation sector only.

More workers are expected to arrive in Malaysia this month, Hermono, who like many Indonesian goes by only one name, said.

Indonesia last month barred about 150 plantation workers from travelling to Malaysia because recruiters did not follow proper emigration procedures and most of the workers did not have the right visa.

Malaysia's human resources ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Writing by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:01aPhilippine c.bank hikes overnight borrowing rate by 25 bps to 2.…
RE
03:00aPhilippine c.bank hikes overnight borrowing rate…
RE
03:00aRussia's Promsvyazbank in talks to buy SMP Bank -Kommersant cites sources
RE
03:00aNew research reveals U.S. gas pipeline leaks have not improved
RE
02:55aHike in Thai policy interest rate to be gradual - c.bank
RE
02:49aChina's coastal ecosystems still unhealthy despite recent progress, official says
RE
02:46aBulgarian nuclear reactor restarts after technical glitch fixed
RE
02:40aJapanese shares end little changed; recession fears stoke volatility
RE
02:37aGermany's network regulator will not trigger price adjustment clause in gas plan - sources
RE
02:36aIndonesia's April palm oil exports fall 21% - association
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares struggle, oil falls as recession fears linger
2Analysis: High energy prices could sink U.S. stocks during earnings sea..
3China Approves Plan to Develop Fintech Sector Regulations
4Toshiba's Shares Rise on Potential Offer to Take Company Private
5AROUNDTOWN : Downgraded to Sell by JP Morgan

HOT NEWS