Najib, who is serving a 12-year jail term, will be released in August 2028 and fines imposed on him reduced to 50 million ringgit ($10.59 million) from 210 million ringgit, the board's secretariat said in a statement.
Najib was jailed for graft linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), from which U.S. and Malaysian investigators estimate $4.5 billion was stolen and more than $1 billion channeled to accounts linked to the former premier.
($1 = 4.7220 ringgit)
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)